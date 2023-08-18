Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-17-23)

Default-Image_1280x720.png
Default-Image_1280x720.png
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 20:00:06-04
Understanding consistency from the defensive end (8-17-23)
What makes a UK tight end? (8-17-23)
Women's basketball gets fancy in the kitchen (8-17-23)
A Wildcat Welcome (8-17-23)

Defensive back Andru Phillips is feeling more confident in his skills and abilities as game day draws near. Phillips also tells us how quarterback Devin Leary makes things harder for the defense. Coach Collins shares how consistency is key in the defensive back room.

Associate Head coach and tight end coach Vince Marrow has let us know this is the best tight end group he's had in his 11 years at Kentucky and sixth-year senior Brenden Bates is a part of that. Marrow sees Bates playing a huge roll in the offense this season.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth