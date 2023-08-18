BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-17-23)

Defensive back Andru Phillips is feeling more confident in his skills and abilities as game day draws near. Phillips also tells us how quarterback Devin Leary makes things harder for the defense. Coach Collins shares how consistency is key in the defensive back room.

Associate Head coach and tight end coach Vince Marrow has let us know this is the best tight end group he's had in his 11 years at Kentucky and sixth-year senior Brenden Bates is a part of that. Marrow sees Bates playing a huge roll in the offense this season.

