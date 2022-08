We've got all your UK fall football camp coverage, Tyrese Maxey is back in Lexington, and the Men's and Women's soccer teams are kicking off this week!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.