BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-18-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 20:00:06-04
Kentucky Football season tickets sold out (8-18-23)
Ramon Jefferson's Return (8-18-23)
Marques Cox Mic'd Up (8-18-23)
Volleyball in Rupp Arena! (8-18-23)
Football is back for Kentucky high school (8-18-23)

Kentucky Football's season tickets have officially SOLD OUT! 47-thousand tickets sold, the most during head coach Mark Stoops' tenure.

Running back Ramon Jefferson has worked extremely hard to get back in playing shape after tearing his ACL in the Miami (OHO game last season. Maggie Davis talks exclusively with the 7th-year senior about his journey to today.

Offensive lineman Marques Cox may be new to Kentucky but he's already making a big impact on the team, UK Sports video mic's him up.

Kentucky Volleyball hosted its first exhibition match in Rupp Arena! Maggie Davis was there for the match and Fan Day experience afterward.

