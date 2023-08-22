Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-21-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 21, 2023
Better, not perfect (8-21-23)
Zion Childress Mic'd Up (8-21-23)
2023 Wildcat Kickoff Luncheon (8-21-23)
Barion Jugs Machine Challenge (8-21-23)

With the first day of classes, fall camp is officially over and we move onto setting our eyes onto week one. Tight end Josh Kattus is now in play and his teammates say he's one of a kind.

UK Sports Networks, Tom Leach joins us to talk last scrimmage of the fall and more.

