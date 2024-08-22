BBN Tonight full episode 8-21-24

The women's basketball schedule is here, and we're taking a closer look! Then, Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are joined by Tom Leach to break down the latest UK football headlines ahead of the season opener. Hear from offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. You'll also get Tom's Take on the Cats schedule for the upcoming basketball season.

Then... Is that Deone Walker and Steve Zahn?!

In our next segment, Maggie and Keith chat with Dr. Jaime Gordon, the CEO of the American Volleyball Coaches Association. He discusses the sport's growth, specifically in the Bluegrass, what it means to begin and end the collegiate season in Kentucky this year, and what he saw in this year's Paris Olympics. For more on this year's AVCA First Serve Showcase, click here.

We'll wrap up tonight's show with more UK Athletics headlines, including cross country, women's soccer, your chance to "Bark in the Park" and more information on our upcoming UK football season preview special. Our full hour dedicated to the Wildcats airs this Saturday, August 24th at 9:30 a.m. on the official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18 News.

BBN Tonight

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.