BBN Tonight full episode (8-22-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 22, 2022
Bowling with the Ballers (8-22-22)
Jeremy Jarmon with DeAndre Square (8-22-22)
Tom Leach talks honoring Mike Pratt, upcoming football season (8-22-22)
Crunch time for UK Football (8-22-22)

After scrimmage number two for the football team on Saturday, we caught up with head coach Mark Stoops. He likes what he sees but there’s always room for improvement.

We also chat with Will Levis, Octavious Oxendine, DeAndre Square, and the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach.

