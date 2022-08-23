BBN Tonight full episode (8-22-22)
Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 20:00:44-04
After scrimmage number two for the football team on Saturday, we caught up with head coach Mark Stoops. He likes what he sees but there’s always room for improvement.
We also chat with Will Levis, Octavious Oxendine, DeAndre Square, and the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach.
