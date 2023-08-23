BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-22-23)

Are the Football Cats ready for week one? Head Coach Mark Stoops feels pretty confident about the squad he has!

Depth seems to be the topic of discussion and one position we know has a lot of that is the tight end group. We look at the place Khamari Anderson can hold even though he's a true freshman.

The transfer portal answered some questions for the Cats when it came to the left tackle position in NIU transfer Marques Cox. Offensive line coordinator Zach Yenser also brags on USC transfer Courtland For.

