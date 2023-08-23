Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-22-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 20:00:04-04
Ready for week one? (8-22-23)
Finding talent in the portal (8-22-23)
Make a Wish Day (8-22-23)

Are the Football Cats ready for week one? Head Coach Mark Stoops feels pretty confident about the squad he has!

Depth seems to be the topic of discussion and one position we know has a lot of that is the tight end group. We look at the place Khamari Anderson can hold even though he's a true freshman.

The transfer portal answered some questions for the Cats when it came to the left tackle position in NIU transfer Marques Cox. Offensive line coordinator Zach Yenser also brags on USC transfer Courtland For.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth