Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 8-23-22

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:13 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 20:21:16-04
UK football preseason special on the way! (8-23-22)
Tyrese Maxey 1% skills camp (8-23-22)
Wildcats named to All-SEC Team (8-23-22)
UK coaches continue helping in Eastern Kentucky (8-23-22)
Volleyball is back, playing with intent to win it all (8-23-22)

Kentucky volleyball holds media day, and we have a full recap! Hear from head coach Craig Skinner and two of the players poised to have major impacts on this season.

John Calipari and other head coaches travel to eastern Kentucky in partnership with the Samaritan's Feet organization. Watch the six coaches plus Jack GOOSE Givens volunteer their time and donate 10,000 pairs of new shoes.

Has UK football found its left tackle for the Big Blue Wall? Plus, our Josh Berrian has a full report from the recent Tyrese Maxey camp.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

This Saturday, we have a special, hour-long UK football season preview show coming your way from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on LEX 18 News. Set your alarms now!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate