BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-23-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 20:00:02-04
11 Cats on the Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist (8-23-23)
JJ Weaver Mic'd Up (8-23-23)
Kentucky Volleyball starts on the road! (8-23-23)
2023 Football Preseason Special on the way! (8-23-23)

11 Wildcats have made it onto the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist, including a decent number of guys from the offensive line.

We talk to one member of the Big Blue Wall - redshirt sophomore Jager Burton. Eli Gehn finds out what it's like for him back in his center position and more.

Kentucky Volleyball starts its season on the road in Colorado, so head coach Craig Skinner joins us tonight as well.

Kentucky Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist

  • OLB - JJ Weaver
  • WR - Tayvion Robinson
  • DB - Andru Phillips
  • DT - Octavious Oxendine
  • QB - Devin Leary
  • OG - Kenneth Horsey
  • OT - Jeremy Flax
  • RB - Ray Davis
  • OT - Marques Cox
  • OG - Eli Cox
  • S - Zion Childress
