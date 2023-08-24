BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-23-23)

11 Wildcats have made it onto the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist, including a decent number of guys from the offensive line.

We talk to one member of the Big Blue Wall - redshirt sophomore Jager Burton. Eli Gehn finds out what it's like for him back in his center position and more.

Kentucky Volleyball starts its season on the road in Colorado, so head coach Craig Skinner joins us tonight as well.

Kentucky Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist



OLB - JJ Weaver

WR - Tayvion Robinson

DB - Andru Phillips

DT - Octavious Oxendine

QB - Devin Leary

OG - Kenneth Horsey

OT - Jeremy Flax

RB - Ray Davis

OT - Marques Cox

OG - Eli Cox

S - Zion Childress



