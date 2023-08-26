Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-25-23)

BBN TONIGHT
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 25, 2023
Exclusive: Mitch Barnhart contract extension one-on-one (8-25-23)
Dusty Bonner breaks down the 2023 Wildcats (8-25-23)
Craig Skinner Pre-Colorado (8-25-23)

The University of Kentucky's athletic director Mitch Barnhart has signed a contract extension through June of 2028. Keith Farmer has an exclusive one-on-one with him.

UK Sports Network's Dusty Bonner drops in to give us his take on the 2023 Football Cats.

Kentucky Volleyball's head coach Craig Skinner will embark on his 19th season with the Wildcats. We spoke to him ahead of game one in Colorado.

