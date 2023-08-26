BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-25-23)

The University of Kentucky's athletic director Mitch Barnhart has signed a contract extension through June of 2028. Keith Farmer has an exclusive one-on-one with him.

UK Sports Network's Dusty Bonner drops in to give us his take on the 2023 Football Cats.

Kentucky Volleyball's head coach Craig Skinner will embark on his 19th season with the Wildcats. We spoke to him ahead of game one in Colorado.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.