BBN Tonight full episode 8-27-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
BBN Tonight
Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis talk UK football's week one matchup with Southern Miss, men's basketball's service trip to Hazard, and the upcoming Kentucky women's golf season.

Hear from Kentucky football's offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and women's golf head coach Golda Borst.

We also have you covered with a few game day reminders ahead of UK's first kickoff of the season!

Positively LEX18