BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-28-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:02 PM, Sep 28, 2022
Offense "Ready to put on a show" (9-28-22)
One-one-one with John Cedergren (9-28-22)
WBB first practice (9-28-22)
BBN Super Fan Prize Pack (9-28-22)

We talk to Kentucky football's offense ahead of the Ole Miss game. Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello, quarterback Will Levis, and offensive linemen Tashawn Manning talk about Chris Rodriguez's gameday return and using their resources in Keidron Smith and Jacquez Jones.

Men's soccer is 5th in the nation and BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis sits down with their head coach Johan Cedergren.

