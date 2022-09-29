BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-28-22)

We talk to Kentucky football's offense ahead of the Ole Miss game. Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello, quarterback Will Levis, and offensive linemen Tashawn Manning talk about Chris Rodriguez's gameday return and using their resources in Keidron Smith and Jacquez Jones.

Men's soccer is 5th in the nation and BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis sits down with their head coach Johan Cedergren.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.