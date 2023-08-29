BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-28-23)

It's officially Week One of Kentucky Football! Head Coach Mark Stoops began his weekly press conference this morning, we have what you need to know!

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us to discuss depth chart looks. Kentucky Volleyball starts the season 1-1 after battling it out in the Rocky Mountains.

We get an inside look at the renovations happening at Memorial Coliseum. BBN can have a small piece of Memorial's history by purchasing seatbacks visit ukteamshop.com for more.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.