BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-28-24)

BBN Tonight
Kentucky Volleyball started the season in historic fashion! The (9) Cats took on Nebraska in the AVCA First Serve Showcase. Despite the Cats falling 3-1, Kentucky showed grit. Kinsey Lee reports from Louisville.

Maggie Davis talks all things running backs and special teams with assistant Coach Jay Boulware.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

