BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-30-22)
Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 10:39 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 10:39:50-04
Head football coach Mark Stoops talks about his freshman squad and the impact he's excited for them to make this season. BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis hangs out with Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello.
Plus we hear from senior volleyball player Adanna Rollins. She tells us how the team feels starting the season out 1-1.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up to get your weekly dose of good news celebrating the best people and places in the Bluegrass! It's free and delivered right to your inbox!