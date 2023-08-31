Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-30-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 30, 2023
Coordinator-Quarterback Collaboration (8-30-23)
Offensive lineman Dylan Ray (8-30-23)
Pack Rupp for UK vs. Pitt (8-30-23)
Live BBN Gameday from Kroger Field! (8-30-23)

Cole Lanter is now a scholarship wide receiver on the Kentucky Football team. We look at his journey to get here.

We talk to offensive lineman Dylan Ray as he makes his way onto the depth chart after transferring from West Virginia.

Kentucky Volleyball needs BBN's help to pack Rupp Arena as they take on (10) Pittsburgh in the 84 Lumber Classic.

