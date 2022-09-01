Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-31-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 20:00:22-04
Eastern Kentucky book drive (8-31-22)
Fly through the football facilities (8-31-22)
One-on-one with Jager Burton (8-31-22)
Game day is three days out! (8-31-22)

Everyone is excited about Kentucky football, but not as excited as the actual players! We catch up with Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello, running backs Kavosiey Smoke and Ramon Jefferson, offensive linemen David Wohlabugh, Jr., and Jager Burton.

Coach John Calipari will be honored with the Jefferson Award for Public Service in Sports, and UK Athletics is hosting a book drive for Eastern Kentucky.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!