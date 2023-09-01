BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-31-23)

No matter how long you've been in the game, the first match of the season always comes with a slew of emotions. Kentucky football talks about those first-game butterflies and how they plan to start the season.

Brooklyn DeLeye and Molly Tuozzo sit down with Maggie Davis, talking about the transition from high school "big fish" to SEC freshmen.

Eli Gehn learns what the Kentucky Men's Golf coaching staff has in store this season. We hear from new coaches: Gator Todd, Jacob Cook, and Chip McDaniel.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.