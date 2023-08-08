Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-7-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 07, 2023
Open Practice + Fan Day Takeaways (8-7-23)
Tom's Take: Football camp week one (8-7-23)
Kyra Elzy give back camp (8-7-23)

Kentucky Football's open practice/Fan Day gave Big Blue Nation a peek into what this season can look like. Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer discuss the biggest takeaways going into fall camp with UK Sports Network's Tom Leach.

Head women's basketball coach Kyra Elzy hosted her second annual give-back camp, where she aimed to "inspire impact, and influence" young ladies in Lexington.

