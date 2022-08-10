Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 8-9-22

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:10 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 20:14:33-04
Bahamas Coverage, DAY TWO (8-9-22)
Orlando Antigua previews Bahamas games (8-9-22)
Fall Camp updates - OFFENSE (8-9-22)

Keith Farmer joins us live from the Bahamas! He has a full report on today's Kentucky basketball practice. See the tape for yourself!

Plus, Keith caught some great moments from the team's day on the water, and he talked with associate coach Orlando Antigua and graduate transfer Antonio Reeves.

To get you your football fix, we also talked with Kentucky's offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello earlier today. Hear what he had to say about how his group responded to a disappointing practice last weekend. Plus, why is Brenden Bates covered in blood?!

The basketball team plays Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network, but we'll also still be coming to you live at 7:30 here on LEX 18 News! Make sure you multitask, set your DVR, or plan on catching up later on BBNTonight.com

