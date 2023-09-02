Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-1-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 20:00:01-04
Kentucky Football Game Day Eve (9-1-23)
Liam Coen + Brad White on Ball State (9-1-23)
Women's Soccer 4-0 over UT Martin (9-1-23)
We'll see you at the Tailgate! (9-1-23)

It's game day eve for Kentucky Football!!! The Wildcats face the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday with a noon kickoff at Kroger Field! We take a look at the team that'll be rolling in.

Quarterback Devin Leary and running back Demi Sumo-Karngbaye played alongside each other at NC State. Their connection continued to shine as they decided to transfer to Kentucky. Maggie Davis sits down with the duo to learn how their friendship came to be and how it strengthens the game they both love so much.

Women's soccer secures another win, this time a 4-0 shutout against UT Martin.

BBN, we hope to see you at the tailgate this Saturday. BBN Gameday will be live at 9 a.m.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

