BBN Tonight full episode 9-10-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Mark Stoops and Kirby Smart preview Kentucky football's home test vs. Georgia this Saturday. Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn are in the BBN Tonight studio with the latest from both head coaches. Plus, hear from two of UK's offensive leaders about what it'll take for the Cats to get back on track this Saturday.

Former Wildcat Tim Couch will be recognized during this weekend's Kentucky game, as the quarterback is set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later this year. Hear Couch's comments from this week's "Mark Stoops show," including his advice to UK's current QB, Brock Vandagriff.

Then, we have more on UK's soccer and softball teams.

