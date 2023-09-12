BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-11-23)

The Kentucky Football Wildcats defeated the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Kroger Field on Saturday, 28-17. It was not pretty but there was a silver lining in wide receiver Tayvion Robinson's performance. Keith Farmer talked one-on-one with the senior post-game.

Tom Leach joins us to discuss the growing pains the Cats are still going through.

Kentucky Women's Basketball great Leslie Nichols Carter joins Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee studio as she's being inducted into the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame. The gala takes place on Saturday, September 23, get your tickets now at laashof.com.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.