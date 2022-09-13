BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-12-22)

The University of Kentucky takes down Florida 26-16 in a historic win down in the Swamp. Head Coach Mark Stoops is now the winningest coach in all of UK football history, with 61 wins and counting. Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are in the studio with more on the win.

Plus, Chris Rodriguez, Jr. will be back for the October 1st match-up against Ole Miss. Hear what Stoops had to say.

Then, Tom Leach joins Maggie and Keith to break down the Cats win over the Gators, and Stoops begins to preview Youngstown State.

BBN Tonight

