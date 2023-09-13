Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-12-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 20:00:02-04
Week Three: UK vs. Akron (9-12-23)
LAASHOF: Chris Chenault (9-12-23)
Liam Coen update (9-12-23)

Kentucky Football now changes its focus to the Akron Zips inside Kroger Field for the first night game of the season.

Kentucky Football's Chris Chenault will be inducted into the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame, Maggie Davis catches up with him in studio.

The Volleyball Cats play against the Louisville Cardinals this week, we'll hear from head coaches on both sides Craig Skinner and Dani Busboom Kelly later this week.

Liam Coen gives us a "much better" update on how he's feeling!

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

