BBN Tonight full episode: 9-12-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
Tonight, Georgia prep week continues as the Kentucky football team prepares to host the No. 1 team in America. You'll hear from the UK football team, including Brock Vandagriff's preview of the Bulldogs and Sierra Newton's one-on-one conversation with sophomore safety Ty Bryant.

Erin Lamb is also joining Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer in the studio to talk Kentucky volleyball. Hear her take on the team's start to the season, another tough weekend ahead, how the Cats are utilizing new pieces on offense, and the new wrinkle she's adding to her own game.

Then, it's schedule season! See when some of your favorite Wildcats are competing this season. You'll also hear from UK women's soccer senior, Makala Woods, ahead of her senior night.

