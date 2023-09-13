BBN Tonight full episode 9-13-23

It's rivalry night! Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are joined by Dick Gabriel to preview tonight's volleyball match between No. 21 Kentucky and No. 2 Louisville. Hear from both head coaches, then catch the action starting at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Then, our hall of fame series continues! Dawn Duncan Walters is being inducted into the Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame, and she joins us in the studio to talk about her incredible career and why the honor is so meaningful.

Plus, we have your football headlines of the day! Hear from Brad White ahead of UK vs. Akron. Stick around to hear the latest from Kentucky women's golf coach Golda Borst on her team's hot start to the season.

