BBN Tonight full episode 9-14-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 14, 2022
Keith Farmer and Eli Gehn have the latest on UK football and Big Blue Madness. Plus, the UK basketball team has added two new games to its non-conference schedule, and Will Levis talks about a heartfelt moment that was caught on camera during the UK vs. Florida game.

Then, Maggie Davis interviews Kentucky offensive lineman Eli Cox. They discuss his move from guard to center this season and how the line was able to settle into a rhythm against the Gators last week.

Stick around because we have a special announcement (and how you can get your hands on one!).

