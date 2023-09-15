BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-14-23)

Kentucky Football is looking to pick up the tempo against the Akron Zips this Saturday at Kroger Field.

Maggie Davis talks exclusively to senior linebacker JJ Weaver, they talk about senior mindset and what he's doing to focus in.

Kentucky Baseball freshman Evan Hart gives back to a foundation that means so much to him. Kinsey Lee learns more about his connection to the Kendyl and Friends Foundation. A non-profit for charitable, educational, and financial resources for persons living with disabilities.

Friday, September 15 is the last day to grab tickets to the Lexington African-American Hall of Fame! Be sure to grab yours here. The gala is on Saturday, September 23!

