BBN Tonight full episode (9-16-24)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer recap Kentucky football's 1-point loss to No. 1 Georgia; hear from Mark Stoops, Bush Hamdan and Brad White. Plus, Kinsey Lee talks with Zion Childress following the game.

The voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, also joins the show with his take on Cats vs. Dogs.

Then, we're recapping the Kentucky women's soccer team's senior night win. Hear more about the team's historic start to the season, plus get a preview of UK volleyball's next top-10 matchup.

