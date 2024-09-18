BBN Tonight full episode (9-17-24)

Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee preview Kentucky vs. Louisville volleyball and recap last night's Mark Stoops radio show. Then, UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart weighs in on the exciting changes coming to this year's Kentucky basketball blue-white exhibition and how Big Blue Nation can help the Cats.

Then, Kinsey helps introduce you to Chase Nicholas, last week's KCH Lift Them Up Kid of the Game. Over the course of the past year, Nicholas has developed a friendship with two members of the UK football team - tight end Josh Kattus and offensive lineman Marques Cox. Hear from the trio, as well as Chase's mom, about the importance of their friendship and what it meant to see Chase recognized before last Saturday's football game.

Plus, we're joined in the studio by a Hall of Fame inductee! Kentucky football and track alumnus Littleton Ward will be recognized by the Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame (LAASHOF.com) this weekend. He discusses the honor and how his background in athletics led to a passion for helping students and a career in education.

