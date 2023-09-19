BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-18-23)

Kentucky Football took down the Akron Zips 35-3, yet "self-inflicted wounds" were evident in Kentucky's play.

Head coach Mark Stoops and Liam Coen break down what needs to be corrected moving into SEC play.

UK Sports Networks Tom Leach shares his takeaways from the game.

