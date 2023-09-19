Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-18-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 18, 2023
Overcoming mental mistakes (9-18-23)
Tom Leach on Devin Leary + Ray Davis breaking tackles (9-18-23)
Cornhuskers upend Kentucky (9-18-23)
Cats vs. Gators at Noon (9-18-23)

Kentucky Football took down the Akron Zips 35-3, yet "self-inflicted wounds" were evident in Kentucky's play.

Head coach Mark Stoops and Liam Coen break down what needs to be corrected moving into SEC play.

UK Sports Networks Tom Leach shares his takeaways from the game.

