BBN Tonight: full episode 9-18-24

Kentucky volleyball's in action tonight, but we also just got word regarding the future of the sport's postseason. We'll start with that, then Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis cover the latest on UK football's running back room. Hear from Kentucky's offensive coordinator, Bush Hamdan, and starting center, Eli Cox.

Then, Dylan Ray joins us with more on the Big Blue Wall. He talks with our Kinsey Lee.

In tonight's third segment, UK women's soccer head coach Troy Fabiano and freshman Michelle Moskau join the show. They're in the studio with Maggie to discuss their sweep of the non-conference schedule and preview the start of SEC competition.

Stick around because we also have more info on this year's Blue-White exhibition.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.