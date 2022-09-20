BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-19-22)

Kentucky football shutout Youngstown State inside Kroger Field, but Mark Stoops, Will Levis and the rest of the offensive Wildcats were not satisfied with the 31-0 win. We have the latest.

On the other side of the ball, Kentucky's defense put on a show. Eli Gehn has an exclusive interview with the BBN Tonight player of the game, Carrington Valentine.

Then, Tom Leach joins us with his take on UK vs. Youngstown State and what he thinks about the noon kickoff for Kentucky vs. Ole Miss in week five.

We also have new details on Big Blue Madness and Campout, and you'll hear from UK basketball assistant coach K.T. Turner.

Stick around, because the UK men's soccer program is about to play it's second-straight conference matchup against a ranked opponent. We have the details!

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.