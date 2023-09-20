Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-19-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 20:00:17-04
Setting the tone (9-19-23)
LAASHOF: CORNELL BURBAGE (9-19-23)
Kentucky Rugby vs. Alabama (9-19-23)

Kentucky Football is now setting its focus on Vanderbilt as they head south for their first conference game.

The Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame is this weekend so we have Cornell Burbage join us in studio.

The Kentucky Rugby Club team is also playing an SEC opponent the Alabama Crimson Tide.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18