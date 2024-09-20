BBN Tonight full episode (9-19-24)

Mark Pope joins the show to talk UK basketball, the Blue-White preseason event and Club Blue. He sits down with anchor Maggie Davis and photojournalist Nick Lazaroff.

Keith Farmer and Eli Gehn continue to preview Kentucky football's upcoming home game against Ohio. Hear their discussion of Wildcats vs. Bobcats, including the latest from UK defensive coordinator Brad White.

Keith made the trip to Hyden, Kentucky today, for Tim Couch's return to Leslie County High School. Hear from the Wildcat-turned-Hall of Fame regarding the unveiling of a statue in his honor.

Plus, we have a full recap of last night's Kentucky vs. Louisville volleyball match. Sierra Newton has more on the Cats vs. the Cards from Memorial Coliseum.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.