BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-2-24)

Rain, shine, or lightning! The Kentucky Football Cats started the 2024 season with a 31-0 victory in 2.5 quarters over Southern Miss.

Tom Leach joins Kinsey Lee and Maggie Davis to discuss what he liked about the Cats and ways they can improve.

The Kentucky Volleyball Cats had their soft opening in Historic Memorial Coliseum with the 2024 Bluegrass Battle. It featured NKU, WKU, and Morehead State. The Cats swept the round-robin, and setter Emma Grome was named MVP. Grome talked post-game about what the renovation means to the team, the start of the season so far, and more.

SEC Nation will be in town for Kentucky Football vs. South Carolina this Saturday!

