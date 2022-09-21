Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-20-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 20:00:50-04
Disciplined offense is UK focus (9-20-22)
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Ugonna Onyenso (9-20-22)
NBA lowering draft age? (9-20-22)
Freshman Tionna Herron has successful open heart surgery (9-20-22)

Tonight is all about the radio shows. Mark Stoops agrees with a caller on offense doing better but lets everyone know it's not time to hit the panic button. We also heard from UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart and how he's watched Stoops grow as a coach.

Basketball season is around the corner, so we had to talk one-on-one with freshman forward Ugonna Onyenso. Hear about his goals and how he decided on Kentucky in the exclusive interview.

Tionna Herron, the women's basketball freshman updates Big Blue Nation on her recovery after undergoing open heart surgery in August.

