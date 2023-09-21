Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-20-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Kentucky vs. Vandy, not Ray Davis vs. Vandy (9-20-23)
Jordan Dingle one-on-one (9-20-23)
"Unfinished Business" for the UK Women's Golf team (9-20-23)

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt is a homecoming for several Wildcats, but ultra special for running back Ray Davis as he's a Vanderbilt alum. Davis lets BBN know it's not about him though.

Kinsey Lee talks exclusively with tight end Jordan Dingle after his 89 yards against Akron.

The Kentucky Women's golf team let us tag along for their media day, so we have all you need to know about their upcoming season.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

