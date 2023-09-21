BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-20-23)

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt is a homecoming for several Wildcats, but ultra special for running back Ray Davis as he's a Vanderbilt alum. Davis lets BBN know it's not about him though.

Kinsey Lee talks exclusively with tight end Jordan Dingle after his 89 yards against Akron.

The Kentucky Women's golf team let us tag along for their media day, so we have all you need to know about their upcoming season.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.