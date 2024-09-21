BBN Tonight: full episode (9-20-24)

Tonight, we're previewing the Kentucky vs. Ohio football game. Hear the latest from head coach Mark Stoops. Plus: we're putting brotherhood to the test, with four sets of brothers on this year's roster. Sierra Newton has more!

Then, Maggie Davis catches up with Logan Stenberg, a former Cat turned broadcaster. Hear about his transition away from football, what brought him back to Lexington, how he's lost 50 pounds since his playing days, and what it's like joining the UK Sports Radio Network for "Countdown to Kickoff."

We're also talking a little basketball - specifically, Cats vs. Cards! Both Pat Kelsey and Mark Pope weigh in on the storied rivalry.

Plus: it's a hall of fame weekend in the Bluegrass! Learn more about the former Cats being honored this weekend, as induction ceremonies take place for the UK Athletics Hall of Fame and the Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame. Hear from former Kentucky women's basketball player, Tracye Davis.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.