BBN Tonight full episode (9-21-21)

Kentucky football is preparing for its first real road test in not one, but two seasons. Hear what Mark Stoops thinks of South Carolina's game day environment, and how the fans have had a big impact in previous matchups. Plus, the Gamecocks have named their starting quarterback for this Saturday.

Eddie Gran is back in the Bluegrass and on Kentucky's staff. How is he adjusting to his off-the-field role with the Wildcats, and how did his first conversation with Liam Coen go? He sits down exclusively with BBN Tonight's Anna Tarullo.

Plus, UK's cornerback room isn't as deep as the Cats might like, but they're making up for it with experience. Super senior Quandre Mosely talks with our Eli Gehn after practice.

Congratulations are in order for two of the BBN's all-time favorites: Anthony Davis AND Tyler Herro!