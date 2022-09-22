BBN Tonight full episode 9-21-22

We're talking all things Kentucky football tonight! Hear from Rich Scangarello, Dane Key and Eli Cox, plus see Anna Tarullo's one-on-one interview with O-line coach Zach Yenser.

Then, we're diving into the 2023 SEC football schedule. Start planning those vacations and weddings accordingly! UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart talks about scheduling complications that could arise once Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC.

Plus, there are plenty of other teams finding success this season, too. Check out our Wildcats roundup, plus new Big Blue Madness campout details.

BBN Gameday is coming your way at a special time this weekend - tune in at 7:30 a.m. this Saturday as we preview Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois.