BBN Tonight full episode 9-22-22

It's BBN Tonight's linebacker night! Kentucky's defense has impressed so far, but defensive coordinator Brad White says they're still a ways away from being great, with plenty to still fix. Hear how he plans to do that in the next 3/4 of the season. Plus, with J.J. Weaver expected to miss this Saturday's game due to injury, we'll talk about what to expect out of the other linebackers against Northern Illinois. Hear from Coach White, plus Alex Afari, Trevin Wallace and Keaten Wade.

Then, Anna talks one-on-one with their coach, Mike Stoops!

Stick around because we also have an update on the UK men's basketball schedule, as well as another "Wildcat roundup" as the winter sports begin to get underway in Lexington.

