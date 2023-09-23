Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-22-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Sep 22, 2023
2023-09-22
Consistency leading into SEC play (9-22-23)
Wildcats and Cowboys: Tanner Bowles, Deuce Hogan part-time guitarists (9-22-23)
Keaten Wade one-on-one (9-22-23)

BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn have made the drive to Vanderbilt to help get us gameday ready! The 3-0 Cats take on the 2-2 Commodores at 12 p.m./11 a.m. CT at FirstBank Stadium.

Two Kentucky football players put down their helmets and pick up their cowboy hats! Tanner Bowles and Deuce Hogan show how multi-dimensional they are.

Sophomore Keaten Wade continues to grow on the football field. BBN Tonight's Sierra Newton talks exclusively with the outside linebacker

