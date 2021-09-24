Watch
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode (9-23-21)

items.[0].image.alt
LEX18
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 20:05:22-04
BBN Tonight 9-23-21
BBN Tonight headlines (9-23-21)
Kash Daniel previews South Carolina (9-23-21)
NIL talk (9-23-21)
Javianne Oliver's upcoming return (9-23-21)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo talk all things Kentucky vs. South Carolina. Hear from Brad White, Yusuf Corker and JJ Weaver on how the defense is preparing for the game. Plus, Drake Jackson has a new home, the softball schedule is released, and the volleyball game this Friday has a NEW TIME!

Kash Daniel joins the show to preview Kentucky vs. South Carolina! He'll talk about the road environment the Cats will see, UK's current turnover margin, and a young guy who's impressing him on the defense.

BBN Tonight social media channels push

The Kentucky basketball team gets a presentation on the new world of college sports and NIL.

Kentucky track and field alumna and Olympic silver medalist Javianne Oliver is returning to the Bluegrass soon to be honored. We'll tell you all the details you need to know!

Plus, watch BBN Gameday at a new time this weekend - Saturday morning at 8:30 on the official station of UK Athletics, LEX18 News.

SPECIAL TIME BBN GAMEDAY

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps