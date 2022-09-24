BBN Tonight full episode 9-23-22

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The BBN Tonight crew previews the Kentucky football game against Northern Illinois on ESPN2. Hear from both programs' head coaches.

Plus, we'll catch you up on what all of the Wildcats around Big Blue Nation are doing, and we'll introduce you to two amazing kids, Ella and Asher, who will both be recognized during the football game on Saturday.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing at a special time this week! We'll have more UK vs. NIU talk for you on Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.