BBN Tonight full episode 9-23-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The BBN Tonight crew previews the Kentucky football game against Northern Illinois on ESPN2. Hear from both programs' head coaches.

Plus, we'll catch you up on what all of the Wildcats around Big Blue Nation are doing, and we'll introduce you to two amazing kids, Ella and Asher, who will both be recognized during the football game on Saturday.

