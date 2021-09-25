BBN Tonight full episode (9-24-21)

It's the day before the game, so Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer are getting you READY! They talk all things UK vs. South Carolina football.

Our Eli Gehn talks with Chris Rodriguez about how the season is going for him so far and what he still wants to accomplish.

Plus, Kentucky quarterback turned UK Sports Network analyst Dusty Bonner joins the show. He'll talk about the quarterback matchups this weekend and what to watch for in the trenches and on defense.

BBN TONIGHT/BBN GAMEDAY

Kenneth Horsey is being recognized for his hard work in the community, but he needs your help, BBN! Vote for the offensive lineman now on ESPN.com/Allstate

