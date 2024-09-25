BBN Tonight full episode 9-24-24

Mark Stoops and Lane Kiffin talk ahead of Saturday's SEC showdown between Kentucky and No. 6 Ole Miss. Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer are in the BBN Tonight studio to break it all down, including the latest on Chip Trayanum's availability.

Basketball practices began this week inside the Joe Craft Center. We check in with Mark Pope's first Kentucky squad. Plus, tipoff times have been announced for this year's edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Then, we're talking with a Kentucky legend! UK basketball alumni Jodie Meeks joins the show to talk about his UK Athletics Hall of Fame induction, his unforgettable game against the Volunteers, which game was actually his favorite in a Kentucky uniform, and which former Wildcat he's working with these days.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com. It airs at a special time this week: 7 a.m. ET on LEX 18.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.