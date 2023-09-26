BBN Tonight Full Episode (9-25-23)

Kentucky Football got off to a hit 21-0 first quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores. One of the best starts Kentucky has had so far. Cornerback Maxwell Hairston sets a program record and ties an SEC one of two pick-sixes in a single game. Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn recap the action from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville.

The Voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach joins us for his takeaways and what he thinks of Kentucky's upcoming opponent, the Florida Gators.

Kentucky Volleyball starts SEC play 1-1 after facing LSU and Tennesee in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky's Rugby Club started their home schedule with a win over Alabama.

BBN Tonight

