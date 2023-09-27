BBN Tonight full episode (9-26-23)

The UK women's basketball team held its first practice of the season. Maggie Davis brings you an inside look and interviews senior forward Ajae Petty.

We also begin previewing Kentucky football's upcoming game against the Florida Gators. Hear from UK head coach Mark Stoops on the recent changes to the interior of the offensive line, as well as what he expects from Florida's signature rushing attack.

Then, it's hall of fame time! Keith Farmer talks with Leroy Byrd following his induction into the Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fame. Former Wildcat Chris Chenault was also inducted over the weekend, and he'll be joining the UK Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend! Hear his take on an incredible month.

Stick around because we have your game day reminders for Kentucky vs. Florida. It's the blue-white game, and we're getting you ready for it at a special time!

BBN Gameday will air Friday at 4:30 p.m. this week on the official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18 News. The show will also be available statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com